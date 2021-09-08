NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $92.51

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 92.51 ($1.21) and traded as low as GBX 78.17 ($1.02). NewRiver REIT shares last traded at GBX 78.20 ($1.02), with a volume of 429,820 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NRR shares. Barclays cut their target price on NewRiver REIT from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NewRiver REIT to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Get NewRiver REIT alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 82.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 92.51. The firm has a market cap of £241.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

In other news, insider Will Hobman bought 35,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £29,875.85 ($39,032.99).

About NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.