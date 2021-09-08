NEXT.coin (NEXT) Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last Week

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,071.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.19 or 0.01432965 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.08 or 0.00584050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.71 or 0.00337978 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007631 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00016835 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00029235 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

