NextCapital Advisers Inc. Has $87.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 857,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 66,997 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.8% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $87,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.24. 84,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373,914. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $111.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.04 and its 200 day moving average is $99.75.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.