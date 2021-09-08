NFT Index Market Cap Reaches $2.83 Million (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. NFT Index has a total market cap of $2.83 million and $11,366.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for approximately $1,271.08 or 0.02752123 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00059546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00150266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.04 or 0.00723248 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00043197 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.