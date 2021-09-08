NFTb Market Capitalization Achieves $12.34 Million (NFTB)

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, NFTb has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. NFTb has a total market cap of $12.34 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTb coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00131368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.50 or 0.00197857 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.26 or 0.07227065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,159.77 or 0.99812694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.98 or 0.00717856 BTC.

About NFTb

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

Buying and Selling NFTb

