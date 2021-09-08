Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NCBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.04. The company has a market capitalization of $747.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.69. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $53.23 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $55.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Equities analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.66 per share, for a total transaction of $315,707.70. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,307.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Weyers bought 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $228,302.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCBS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,051,000 after buying an additional 58,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

