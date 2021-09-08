Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NCBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.
Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.04. The company has a market capitalization of $747.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.69. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $53.23 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.
In related news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.66 per share, for a total transaction of $315,707.70. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,307.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Weyers bought 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $228,302.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCBS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,051,000 after buying an additional 58,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.
About Nicolet Bankshares
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
