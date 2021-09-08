Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires New Shares in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 235,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,613,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $676,017,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,797,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,822,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $760,000. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a current ratio of 21.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.71.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.