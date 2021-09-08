Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 458,777 Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 458,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Jaws Spitfire Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

SPFR stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.96. Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

About Jaws Spitfire Acquisition

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.