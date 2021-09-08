Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,351 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $14,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Magna International by 71.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 1,772.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International stock opened at $80.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.71) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

MGA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

Magna International Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.