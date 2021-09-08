Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,321 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,763 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $9,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,584 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 10,686 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

BA opened at $214.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.58 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.99 and a 200-day moving average of $235.89. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.