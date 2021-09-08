Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $16.78 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,027 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.05% of Corteva worth $16,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $94,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 22.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 19.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 6.8% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 7.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average is $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

