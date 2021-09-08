Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 284.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 899,089 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $41,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,112,000 after acquiring an additional 899,089 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 238,728 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $5,898,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 123,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In related news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $40,194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,774,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $558,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 745,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,153,300 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.