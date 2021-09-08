Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 27,531 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $11,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 13.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Elbit Systems stock opened at $143.01 on Wednesday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.69 and a twelve month high of $147.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.59. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equities analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.42%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

