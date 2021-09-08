Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 73.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,886 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NIO shares. HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BOCOM International initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.49.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.48. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

