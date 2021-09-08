Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,816 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 43.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE STE opened at $214.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $155.99 and a 1-year high of $226.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.54.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

