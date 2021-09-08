Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,120 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,330 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTDR opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.40. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

