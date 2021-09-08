Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,191 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Snap-on by 11.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Snap-on by 8.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.67.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $221.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $138.94 and a 1 year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

