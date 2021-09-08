Noir Trading 10.3% Lower This Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 26.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Noir has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Noir has a market capitalization of $131,809.05 and $367.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00077544 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003704 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00021028 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.14 or 0.00333818 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00042329 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00012632 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir's total supply is 20,517,380 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir's official website is noirofficial.org . Noir's official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

