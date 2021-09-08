Noir Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Noir coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Noir has a total market capitalization of $141,831.87 and approximately $245.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00085648 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00023620 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.13 or 0.00407570 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00045352 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00013537 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,517,985 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.