Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.18 Million Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,518 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,416,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,652,000 after acquiring an additional 550,202 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 96,421.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243,776 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,611,000 after acquiring an additional 513,318 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 27,777.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,526,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,011,000 after acquiring an additional 872,389 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DBX. JMP Securities raised their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $76,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 10,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $319,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,035 shares of company stock valued at $4,707,997 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

