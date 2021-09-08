Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 36.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,637,000 after purchasing an additional 37,269 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 18.4% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth $2,433,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.92.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.29 and its 200 day moving average is $148.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.