Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $88,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.04.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

