Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 15,200 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 85.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 55.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 31.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NTST. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,628.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

NETSTREIT Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.