Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 4,084 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQH. Truist boosted their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. upped their target price on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.66. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

