Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to post earnings of $3.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.97. Norfolk Southern posted earnings of $2.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year earnings of $11.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.81 to $12.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.27 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.10.

NSC stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.63. 1,072,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.51. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $196.15 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,708 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $373,567,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $138,619,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 82.0% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,037,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,679,000 after acquiring an additional 467,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $86,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

