North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Stock Holdings Lessened by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,340,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,932 shares during the period. North American Construction Group makes up about 5.8% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.08% of North American Construction Group worth $35,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 31.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 143,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,147 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

NOA traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,445. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $426.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.49. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

