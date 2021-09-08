Northcoast Research Raises The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $49.00

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target raised by Northcoast Research from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Northcoast Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KR. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.28.

Shares of KR opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average of $38.64. The Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,644,000 after acquiring an additional 630,889 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth $147,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 27.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

