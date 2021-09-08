Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NVO traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.70. 772,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.26. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The company has a market cap of $237.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $2,378,000. Institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

