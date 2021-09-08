Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Position Reduced by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Nucor were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Nucor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Nucor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,282,392.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,918. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.76 and a 200-day moving average of $92.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

