NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Position Cut by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NULG. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $443,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,288,000 after purchasing an additional 67,319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $69.86 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.39.

