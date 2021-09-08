Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuwellis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.
Nuwellis stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.08. Nuwellis has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $12.57.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nuwellis
Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.
Featured Article: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.