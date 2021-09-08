NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $745,984,000 after acquiring an additional 154,176 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 918.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 43,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 164,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. Mizuho cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.31.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total transaction of $526,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $5,822,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,359 shares in the company, valued at $30,230,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $212.86 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $117.25 and a 52-week high of $228.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.56. The firm has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

