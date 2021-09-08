NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Trading 6.5% Higher

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) shares traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 30,075 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 22,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The company has a market cap of $32.33 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSFDF)

NXT Energy Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of airborne, gravity-based geophysical survey to companies involved in oil and gas exploration and production. It offers the Stress Field Detection survey method used to identify trapped subsurface fluid accumulations by responding to the gravitational perturbations associated with density and stress distribution conditions that are indicative of the simultaneous existence of trap, reservoir and seal.

