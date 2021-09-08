Nyzo 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $50,378.00 (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, Nyzo has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $50,378.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00060776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00132841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00194171 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.57 or 0.07249465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,113.72 or 1.00192723 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.39 or 0.00743919 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

