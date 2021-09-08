Oak Associates Ltd. OH Acquires 6,261 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned approximately 0.07% of Cirrus Logic worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,870,000 after buying an additional 257,706 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,999,000 after buying an additional 407,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,248,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,659,000 after buying an additional 112,640 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,969,000 after buying an additional 379,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,817. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.51 and its 200 day moving average is $80.95.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.79 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price objective on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.77.

In other news, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $3,262,181.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,606 shares of company stock worth $4,779,923. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

