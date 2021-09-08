Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Exelixis by 1,035.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $3,393,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXEL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Shares of Exelixis stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 40,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,902. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 67.31, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

