Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $23.96 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,959 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,276 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for 1.4% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $23,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.

CTSH traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.43. 66,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

