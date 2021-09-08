Oak Associates Ltd. OH Reduces Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in McKesson were worth $11,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Argent Trust Co grew its position in McKesson by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in McKesson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in McKesson by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,566 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,875. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.32 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.08.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

