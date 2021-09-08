Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 362 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,429,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,751,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,477,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $4,719,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRV. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.36.

The Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.65. The stock had a trading volume of 25,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,269. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $163.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.30.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

