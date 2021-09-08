Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 757 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,479 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 5.7% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Facebook were worth $101,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total transaction of $25,556,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock valued at $914,197,438. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

NASDAQ FB traded down $6.60 on Wednesday, hitting $375.58. 412,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,666,282. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $360.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.87.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

