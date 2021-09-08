Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,900.50

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,900.50 ($24.83) and traded as high as GBX 2,036 ($26.60). Ocado Group shares last traded at GBX 2,017 ($26.35), with a volume of 312,612 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on OCDO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Ocado Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,516.36 ($32.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of £14.65 billion and a PE ratio of -98.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,898.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,995.41.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 11,251 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,766 ($23.07) per share, for a total transaction of £198,692.66 ($259,593.23). Also, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite acquired 5,750 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,741 ($22.75) per share, with a total value of £100,107.50 ($130,791.09). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,026 shares of company stock valued at $29,926,224.

About Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

