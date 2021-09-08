Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OCDGF. Morgan Stanley raised Ocado Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OCDGF opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.92. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $39.25.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

