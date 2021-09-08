Ocean Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $470.81 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $470.81 million and $56.53 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.63 or 0.00168474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00043887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.75 or 0.00721558 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

