OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Gap Down to $39.07

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.07, but opened at $37.58. OneWater Marine shares last traded at $37.80, with a volume of 941 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ONEW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $564.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 3.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $404.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.06 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 12,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $567,384.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,115 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in OneWater Marine by 30.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 200.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 23.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

