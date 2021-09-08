Ontology Price Reaches $0.96 on Major Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $841.08 million and $378.21 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00002088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00049790 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00076690 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 72.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003898 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 91.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00022732 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.50 or 0.00333506 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00045254 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

