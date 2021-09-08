Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to report sales of $9.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $9.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $37.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.60 million to $38.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.30 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $31.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OPNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,462. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $78.28 million, a P/E ratio of -49.42 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, insider Matthew R. Ruth purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $34,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,780. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sinclair sold 50,269 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $738,451.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.