Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares Gap Down to $18.80

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.80, but opened at $17.82. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 365 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORMP shares. Aegis lifted their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.92.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.91% and a negative net margin of 680.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $4,424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 648,573 shares in the company, valued at $13,042,803.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,516.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $4,709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,183.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 200,751 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 45,098 shares in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

