OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on KIDS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of KIDS opened at $68.87 on Wednesday. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.08.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 417 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $27,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,262 shares of company stock valued at $774,740. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

