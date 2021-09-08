Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Up to $16.19

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.19, but opened at $16.95. Oscar Health shares last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 7,778 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OSCR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 1,074,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $13,633,399.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Weaver sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $52,094.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,426,445 shares of company stock worth $32,925,353 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 11.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

