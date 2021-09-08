OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.38 Million

Equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will post sales of $269.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $266.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $272.00 million. OSI Systems posted sales of $254.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OSI Systems.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital raised their target price on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.08. 35 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,646. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $75.51 and a twelve month high of $102.24.

In related news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.